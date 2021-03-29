TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 is proud to announce the launch of Noticias Tampa Hoy, a Spanish language newscast that provides a new, local news option for Hispanic viewers in the Tampa Bay area. Noticias Tampa Hoy will begin April 5, weeknights at 9 p.m. on WTTA Great38 – immediately following News Channel 8 at 8 p.m.

Noticias Tampa Hoy will cover the day’s top local news, weather, sports, regional and international stories that have a direct impact on Tampa Bay’s diverse Hispanic community. The newscast will also highlight enterprising community stories and interviews with Latino-Latina influencers. Noticias Tampa Hoy is a natural extension of the popular Spanish language digital platform, tampahoy.com that launched in April 2020.

“We are very excited to launch Noticias Tampa Hoy,” said Mark Higgins, Vice President and General Manager of WFLA & WTTA TV. “Given my Latino background it’s a passion for me to serve the Hispanic community; a community that is tremendously underserved. This newscast will have all the daily news that’s relevant to the Hispanic community throughout the greater Tampa region.”

Tampa Hoy Anchor Jennifer Peñate adds, “Noticias Tampa Hoy integrates bilingual reporters from the Tampa Bay area as well as Latin American countries, each with a unique perspective that allows us to relate to all the Latin American cultures in the Bay Area.”

Heather Melendez will join Peñate as Max Defender 8 weather anchor. Reporter Brianda Villegas will contribute unique feature stories and digital anchor Sadiel Castro will highlight trending topics on tampaHoy.com. Additional journalists on the Noticias Tampa Hoy team include: WFLA Reporter Marco Villarreal, NEXSTAR Washington DC Bureau Correspondent Alexandra Limon and Puerto Rico Bureau Correspondent Lexamarie Matos.

Watch Noticias Tampa Hoy with Jennifer Peñate, weekdays at 9 p.m., starting Monday, April 5 – only on Great38.

Email us at Noticias@tampahoy.com to cover local news, report some news or tell us your story and in this way we can help our Spanish-speaking community.

Meet our team:

About WFLA-TV

WFLA-TV, News Channel 8, a Nexstar Inc. NBC affiliate, provides local news, network and syndicated entertainment and local programming to the viewers in the Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota) DMA, which encompasses a 10-county television market area. WFLA News Channel 8 is Tampa Bay’s most well-known television station and has been an NBC affiliate since 1955. For more information, visit www.wfla.com, www.twitter.com/wfla and www.facebook.com/wflaNewsChannel8.