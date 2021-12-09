WFLA Kindness Day: Donate school supplies to Hillsborough Education Foundation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The Hillsborough Education Foundation will participate in WFLA News Channel 8’s Kindness Day for the first time on Friday.

The foundation has been asking for donations of school supplies to help stock their Teaching Tools Resource Center.

The Teaching Tools Resource Center is where Hillsborough County teachers in Title I schools can shop for free school supplies to use in their classrooms.

“We’ve seen testimonials from teachers in tears, crying tears of joy because they were able to get the supplies in the hands of their students that need it,” Hillsborough Education Foundation Chief Advancement Officer Mike McCollum said.

According to the Hillsborough Education Foundation, there has been a significant decrease in the amount of supplies available at the resource center due to the pandemic.

“Now that we are coming back, we’re looking to replenish those shelves so being able to participate in events like ‘Kindness Day’ for us is a really really big deal to get some of those supplies,” Hillsborough Education Foundation Chief Advancement Officer Mike McCollum said.

Join us Friday, Dec. 10 in our WFLA visitor parking lot from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. for Kindness Day.