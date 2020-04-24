Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday

Wendy’s fast food chain chicken nuggets are viewed in Bowie, Maryland on May 9, 2017. – An American teenager has broken the world record for the most retweets, in a crusade to win a year’s supply of his favorite food: chicken nuggets.Beating out TV stars Ellen Degeneres and Kim Kardashian, and leaving former US president Barack Obama in the slow lane, 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson started his Twitter challenge on April 5 when he asked the Wendy’s fast food chain how many retweets he would need to receive a year’s supply of nuggets for free.And the web responded. On May 9, 2017, his message had been retweeted more than 3.4 million times, beating the record that Degeneres racked up at the 2014 Oscars, when she posted a selfie with a gaggle of film stars that included Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJHL) – Wendy’s has decided to offer everyone who goes through the drive-thrus on Friday free chicken nuggets.

According to a tweet from Wendy’s the nuggets are completely free with no other purchase necessary or strings attached.

Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us. We wish we could give you a hug, but instead…how about a nug? This Friday, we’ll be giving out free 4pc spicy and crispy nugs at every Wendy’s drive-thru.



No purchase necessary, not a single string attached. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

Customers can order a 4-piece spicy or crispy nugget entree at no charge on Friday. The offer is available at all Wendy’s drive-thrus.

According to the tweet, the chain decided to offer the free nuggets after seeing the outpouring of loved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LATEST STORIES: