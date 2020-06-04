Wendy’s shows support for Black Lives Matter, will donate $500K to social justice reform

The Wendy’s sign is seen outside their restaurant in Bowie, Maryland on May 9, 2017. An American teenager has broken the world record for the most retweets, in a crusade to win a year’s supply of his favorite food: chicken nuggets.Beating out TV stars Ellen Degeneres and Kim Kardashian, and leaving former US president Barack Obama in the slow lane, 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson started his Twitter challenge on April 5 when he asked the Wendy’s fast food chain how many retweets he would need to receive a year’s supply of nuggets for free.And the web responded. On May 9, 2017, his message had been retweeted more than 3.4 million times, beating the record that Degeneres racked up at the 2014 Oscars, when she posted a selfie with a gaggle of film stars that included Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) – Wendy’s says it’s committed to donating $500,000 to support social justice, youth and education in the black community, starting with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

The fast food chain plans to use its Twitter account to amplify black voices in the coming days. They made the announcement in a tweet using the hashtag #Black Lives Matter.

The move comes a day after it came to light that James Bodenstedt, the CEO of Muy Companies, donated nearly $500,000 to Trump’s re-election campaign.

Muy Companies owns and operates 800 Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut locations across the US.

Some people were associating the Trump donation with Wendy’s, but it was the franchisee who made the donation, not the parent company.

