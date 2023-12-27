RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After the holidays is typically when people are on the lookout for budget-friendly items, and many things are sold at a reduced price.

Food is no exception, and it comes at a time when you may be getting a little tired of the leftover turkey and ham.

From Wednesday through Jan. 2, Wendy’s is offering Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for only a penny to celebrate Wendy’s National Bacon Day Deal on Saturday.

How to get a burger for one cent:

All you need to do is head over to the Wendy’s website or app. You’ll find deals under offers and be able to add the burger for a penny when you order.