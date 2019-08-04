Welcome to the peak of rainy season

August is Tampa Bay’s wettest month on average.

Summer is soggy across the Tampa Bay area – that’s nothing new.

Typically, more rain falls in our roughly 4 month rainy season ( June through September) than the other eight months of the year combined.

This rainy season has been especially wet.

JUNE RAINFALL: 9.43″ (2.75″ above average)

JULY RAINFALL: 11.01″ (3.94″ above average)

August is the PEAK of rainy season – our wettest month of the year on average with 7.77″ of total rainfall. That monthly figure drops to 6.30″ in September and eventually just 2.26″ in October as the dry season gets started.