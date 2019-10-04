Welcome to Florida: Lowry Parcade features 40 game machines, focuses on staying local

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There is always something going on at Lowry Parcade on West Waters Avenue in Tampa.

From the “Church of Nintendo” to “Token Tuesday,” those who visit are treated to all kinds of classic, nerdy fun.

“We’re Tampa’s original craft beer and arcade bar,” owner Robert Leonard told 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth. “We have about 40 arcade and pinball machines here. And we really pride ourselves, not only on the arcades but the craft beer selection here.”

Leonard said the Lowry Parcade focuses “a lot on local stuff,” especially craft beer. If you’re thirsty, you’ll find beers from brewers like Coppertail, 7venth Sun, Six Ten, Angry Chair and more.

“We love our craft scene here in Tampa. I mean, it’s exploded over the past decade. We have really great relationships with everyone locally,” Leonard explained.

If you’re hungry, local food trucks are parked outside the Lowry Parcade on busier nights – Wednesday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to around midnight.

As for the games inside, Leonard explained the Parcade has a nice pinball following that “a lot of people really geek out” about. One of the most unique machines is “Elvira” themed, and they’ll be getting a new version very soon.

Event Coordinator Tori Nunley told us that even when special events aren’t going on, like a recent “Mario Party” party or the upcoming “Addams Family” themed Halloween party, there is always something to do or a deal to take advantage of at Lowry Parcade.

“Thursday is my favorite night of the week. It’s First United Church of Nintendo. Tonight is a Church of Nintendo night. So we have a bunch of free [to] play Nintendos set up,” she explained when we stopped by on a Thursday.

Nunley told us they sometimes hold “Dance Dance Revolution” and virtual reality nights where guests can win gift cards and other things.

“We do a drink and draw event where I teach a prompt. So I’ll paint a painting. Like the last one that we did was Parks and Recreation-inspired. So we pick something from pop culture, movies, video games, etc. Basically it’s like a drink and sip,” she said.

The Lowry Parcade gives back to the community by doing charity events about once a month. All arcade funds made throughout the night are donated to a different charity.

When you visit, no member of your family has to be left behind.

“Every Sunday we do pups and pints. We are very dog-friendly, so bring the other family member!” General Manager Seth Capp told us.

The Lowry Parcade updates its Facebook page about upcoming events and deals regularly.

Here’s some more information to help you plan your next visit to the Lowry Parcade:

Current weekly event schedule:

Monday: 30 percent off for hospitality workers

Tuesday: “Token Tuesday,” first five people in the door receive free tokens. Folks get 2 free tokens for every beer purchased

Wednesday: “All Day Happy Hour,” $2 Pabst Blue Ribbon, $1 off beer and wine

Thursday: “Church of Nintendo

Friday/Saturday: Rotating events

Travel time to Lowry Parcade (links will update to current traffic conditions, weekday afternoon conditions listed):

– From downtown Tampa: 12 minutes

– From Brandon: 31 minutes

– From New Port Richey: 52 minutes

– From Lakeland: 52 minutes

– From Bradenton: 1 hour, 3 minutes

– From Sarasota: 1 hour, 15 minutes

– From Orlando: 1 hour, 47 minutes