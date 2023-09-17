Coastal showers will linger Monday morning with the greatest threat south of I-4 as lows drop into the upper 70s. Isolated showers and storms move east quickly as highs rise to the low 90s. By Monday evening everyone should be dry as temperatures dip into the mid 80s around sunset.

Tuesday starts out dry as the steering changes from east to west. This means inland afternoon storms will move to the coast late in the day, but the greatest threat still remains south of I-4.

Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms are back in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday as an area of low pressure develops just east of central Florida.

This low will pull moisture out of our area Friday and set up a much drier weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.