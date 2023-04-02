Sunday starts out warm and humid with temperatures in the low 70s. With a weak front stalling just to our south, it will remain humid throughout the day as highs rise to the mid 80s. Any rain will be in our inland communities this afternoon and evening.

This week starts out warm and heats up by the middle of the week. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s throughout the week with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Rain chances will be slim throughout the week with a few inland showers Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front will move close to the Bay Area next weekend as rain chances return to the forecast as highs rise to the mid 80s.