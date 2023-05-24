CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County deputy who was struck by a car after a graduation ceremony remains in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Andy Lahera was directing traffic with several other deputies following a graduation ceremony at Lecanto High School when he was hit by a car near the intersection of South Lecanto Highway and Saunders Way.

Deputies said Lahera was wearing a highly reflective traffic vest, holding a flashlight with a traffic cone, and had his emergency lights activated on his marked patrol car.

Deputies at the scene immediately jumped into action and rendered first aid to Lahera. Lahera was flown by helicopter to an out-of-county trauma center.

“Deputy Lahera is an exceptional member of our team and a highly-approachable, lovable individual. He is a big teddy bear who is loved by all,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “As a School Resource Deputy, he has made a significant lifelong impact on the lives of so many children. Deputy Lahera is an outstanding professional, and I am proud to have him on our team. We are praying for his family and for a full recovery during this difficult time.”

The sheriff’s office said Lahera sustained multiple broken bones, fractures, abrasions and internal injuries.

He remains unconscious but is surrounded by his wife, children and several deputies.

Lahera has worked with the CSCO for 14 years. He has been a school resource deputy since 2018.

“We are praying for Deputy Lahera’s recovery and are praying for him and his family. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts as he moves forward on a very lengthy road to recovery. CCSO appreciates your support during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Anyone who would like to support Lahera can donate to the family’s meal train.