WAVE WATCH: Storms could move offshore Thursday evening with east wind

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and Nature Coast.

Tampa Bay will start off quiet again Thursday morning with light offshore, easterly winds. Bay and inland waters will have a light chop. Showers and storms will develop along the east coast sea breeze and drift to our coast during the afternoon. A few storms could develop on our coast as well but the bulk of the storms will drift in from the east. A few of these could drift offshore in the early evening so it will be best to plan to head in earlier if a storm develops.

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 8:19 p.m.

Low tide at St. Pete Pier is at 6:46 a.m. and high tide is at 1:28 p.m.

