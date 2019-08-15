Wave Watch: Soggy and humid through the end of the week on the water

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: Moisture continues to stream in from the Gulf keeping humidity levels and rain chances high through the end of the week. Showers and thunderstorms will be most widespread in the morning with slightly less coverage in the evening. This pattern sticks around through the end of the week, hopefully breaking down by the beginning of next week.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Low Tide: 7:58 a.m.

High Tide: 2:20 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Significant Wave Height: 3 feet

Wave Period: 1 second

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Significant Wave Height: 3 feet

Wave Period: 3 second

Suncoast