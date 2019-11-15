Wave Watch: Rainy start, colder and windy end Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Friday: An area of low pressure will pull away from the area Friday morning lowering rain chances after noon. However, winds will turn breezier out of the northwest as cooler and drier air filter in to the area. This will keep seas and bay waters a little rough for most of the day.

Sunshine should return for the weekend but temps will be held in check to only near 70 degrees in the afternoons. This will continue to cool of water temperatures.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 5:38 p.m.

Low Tide: 9:54 a.m.

High Tide: 5:10 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 5:39 p.m.

Wave height: 2-3 feet

Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 5:37 p.m.

Wave height: 2-3 feet

Wave period: 3 seconds

Suncoast