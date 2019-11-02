Wave Watch: Partly cloudy and breezy with a low chance for showers this weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

The Weekend: A cold front is stalled out just south of the Tampa Bay area. This is leaving lingering clouds but cooler and drier air in place. There is a low chanced for a few showers Saturday as a secondary push of cooler air moves in Saturday. This will leave winds coming in out of the north at 5-15 knots. The breezier winds will lead to a moderate chop on the bay. Sunshine should be more abundant on Sunday with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s.

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 7:42 a.m.
  • Sunset: 6:46 p.m.
  • High Tide: 4:37 a.m.
  • Low Tide: 1:13 p.m.

Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 7:43 a.m.
  • Sunset: 6:46 p.m.
  • Significant wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 7 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 7:44 a.m.
  • Sunset: 6:45 p.m.
  • Significant wave height: 2 feet
  • Wave period: 5 seconds

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 7:42 a.m.
  • Sunset: 6:46 p.m.
  • High tide: 2:59 a.m.
  • Low tide: 12:15 p.m.
  • Significant Wave Height: 2 feet
  • Wave Period: 7 seconds

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar