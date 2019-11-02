Wave Watch: Partly cloudy and breezy with a low chance for showers this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

The Weekend: A cold front is stalled out just south of the Tampa Bay area. This is leaving lingering clouds but cooler and drier air in place. There is a low chanced for a few showers Saturday as a secondary push of cooler air moves in Saturday. This will leave winds coming in out of the north at 5-15 knots. The breezier winds will lead to a moderate chop on the bay. Sunshine should be more abundant on Sunday with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:42 a.m.

Sunset: 6:46 p.m.

High Tide: 4:37 a.m.

Low Tide: 1:13 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:43 a.m.

Sunset: 6:46 p.m.

Significant wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 7 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:44 a.m.

Sunset: 6:45 p.m.

Significant wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 5 seconds

Suncoast