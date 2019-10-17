Wave Watch: Isolated showers possible Thursday with stalled front overhead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Thursday: Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday as a cold front approaches and stalls out. Moisture will linger along the boundary keeping the chance for showers and storms in the forecast through Friday. Temperatures will rise into the mid 80s after a mild start in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.

Sunset: 6:59 p.m.

Low Tide: 11:00 a.m.

High Tide: 5:46 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.

Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

Significant wave height: 3 feet

Wave period: 5 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.

Sunset: 6:59 p.m.

Significant wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 5 seconds

Suncoast