Water main break closes N. Armenia Ave. in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A water main break in Tampa has a major roadway closed and is causing lengthy delays near ZooTampa.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of North Armenia Avenue are closed between West Westhigh Avenue and West Auburn Avenue after the break.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross suggests using Habana Avenue to detour and avoid delays.

Officials warn to use caution when driving in the area. Barricades and signs are located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow.

The road will remain closed as Tampa Water Department performs work on the water distribution system.

This could last until Friday, July 12 at 5 p.m. as work schedules are contingent on weather.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross will keep an eye on the progress and give an update Friday morning starting at 4:30 a.m.