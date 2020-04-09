1  of  2
Water main break closes part of 40th Street in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a stretch of 40th Street is closed Thursday morning due to a water main break.

Police responded to the intersection of North 40th Street and East Humphrey Street early Thursdsay morning and sealed off the area.

Police said North 40th Street is closed in both directions from East Yukon Street to Hillcrest Circle. Drivers are being told to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

