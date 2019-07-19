Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Water bottles left in hot car may start fire, first responders warn

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – First responders are issuing a water bottle warning as hot and humid temperatures strike parts of the country.

According to first responders, leaving a full plastic water bottle inside a hot car in direct sunlight could cause a fire in a few minutes.

Jay Symonds from the Manlius Fire Department in upstate New York says the water and plastic creates a magnifying effect, potentially setting upholstery or a piece of plastic on fire.

Water bottles should be stored in a trunk where it is out of direct sunlight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss