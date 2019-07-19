Water bottles left in hot car may start fire, first responders warn

(CNN) – First responders are issuing a water bottle warning as hot and humid temperatures strike parts of the country.

According to first responders, leaving a full plastic water bottle inside a hot car in direct sunlight could cause a fire in a few minutes.

Jay Symonds from the Manlius Fire Department in upstate New York says the water and plastic creates a magnifying effect, potentially setting upholstery or a piece of plastic on fire.

Water bottles should be stored in a trunk where it is out of direct sunlight.