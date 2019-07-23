WATCH: Trump crashes couple’s MAGA-themed wedding

(CNN) – President Donald Trump made a couple’s dream come true by crashing their “Make America Great Again”-themed wedding.

P.J. Mongelli and Nicolle Marie had a wedding complete with a gun shooting $50 with Trump’s face on them and recordings of the president playing over dance tunes.

The couple had gotten engaged at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. So why not marry there?

The president’s own daughter Ivanka was married there. The New York Times reported guests received white flip flops with a note that read “Ivanka and Jared. What a pair.”

And Trump has dropped in on weddings repeatedly at Bedminster and also at Mar-A-Lago while he was there with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The president has been called “the wedding crasher-in-chief.” And he lived up to the name when he dropped in on Mongelli and Marie’s big event.

“It’s an honor to be here with you and you really are a special, beautiful couple. And I hope everybody right now gets back to dancing,” Trump is heard saying in a now-viral video.

He didn’t shove cake in any mouths, but Trump kissed the bride nad praised the groom.

“Handsome, look at his shoulders. (Thank you sir.) Nobody gonna mess with him, huh?” the president said.

The couple said they had repeatedly sent the president invitations to their wedding.

Instead of just saying “I do,” they can brag “he did,” come.

LATEST STORIES: