Watch the New Flipping and Renovaton show “50/50 Flip:

(KTLA) – An East Los Angeles family has filed a lawsuit against California Pediatric & Family Services after their daughter with special needs was assaulted by a behavioral therapist on video.

The child, 16-year-old Marcela Verdugo, is nonverbal and "on the severe end of the autism spectrum," said the family's attorney, Robert Glassman, of law firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi.