Watch: TGH nurse becomes first in Tampa to receive COVID-19 vaccine

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa General Hospital administered the first dose of its Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to one of its own Monday morning.

Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press conference regarding the monumental vaccine delivery, he set the stage for the first vaccination in Tampa.

“Happy to say, you’re going to see the first shot done right here, right now.”

The vaccine was administered to 31-year-old Vanessa Arroyo, a frontline nurse in TGH’s COVID unit. She’s been working at the hospital for the last eight years, DeSantis said.

The shot in the arm was met with cheers.

