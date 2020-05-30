WATCH: Storm Team 8 Special – Surviving the Storm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. This is the time of year when forecasters expect the formation of more tropical activity with tropical depressions, storms, cyclones and the ultimate in severe weather, hurricanes.

To better help prepare for the 2020 hurricane season, watch WFLA’s Storm Team 8’s “Surviving the Storm: A Storm Team 8 Special” hosted by Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve, in the player above.

So far this year, leading scientists and forecasters are anticipating an above-average hurricane season with 19 named storms. Experts remind us it only takes one storm to cause death, injury and billions of dollars in widespread damage.

That is why it is so important to prepare, whether or not you end up being in the path of storm. Even weaker tropical storm systems can produce wind, tornadoes and heavy amounts of rain that can result in devastating floods.

Now is the time

Well before a storm becomes a threat make sure you, your family, pets and property are as safe as possible.

Know that a hurricane does not have to make a direct hit on your community to cause problems.

Storms can also rapidly intensify. In October of 2018, it took only two days for category 5 Hurricane Michael to develop from a tropical storm into a hurricane, and only two days more to become a catastrophic hurricane with sustain winds of 160 mph.

Michael not only laid waste to the coast of the Florida Panhandle, it caused widespread devastation across the southeast.

Plan now to make sure you and your family have a plan in place. Know if you are in a flood or an evacuation zone, and if so, where you will go to seek shelter. Set up a communications network to keep in touch with relatives and friends before, during and after a storm. Pack a hurricane supply kit which includes, among other items, water, prescription medicine, non-perishable foods, flashlights, extra batteries, phones and chargers, a battery operated radio, first aid, moist towlettes and hand tools.