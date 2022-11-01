ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — After more than 40 months since its last launch, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is expected to blast off from Florida on Tuesday.

The rocket, which has the power of three Falcon 9 rockets, is expected to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center at 9:41 a.m.

The launch is part of USSF-44, a mission for the U.S. Space Force. The rocket will deploy two spacecraft payloads directly into geosynchronous orbit. Two of the boosters will then return to Earth, followed by a double sonic boom for their re-entry.

If you’re in the area, you should be able to hear the sonic booms as the boosters come back down. A sonic boom occurs when there is a sudden change in pressure causing a distinctive sound similar to thunder.