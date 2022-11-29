CLEVELAND, Oh. (WFLA) – The finale of Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns was quite the stinker, metaphorically and physically after fans found a skunk on the loose at the stadium.

Fans took a video of the skunk hanging around Section 140 at FirstEnergy Stadium around halftime during the game.

Although there was no word on if the smelly trespasser was eventually removed from the stadium, Cleveland.com reported that the skunk was last seen hiding under a step.

For FirstEnergy Stadium, this wasn’t the first time a wild animal has been found by fans.

A possum was found and captured by fans back in 2018 when the Browns had a come-from-behind win over the New York Jets. It was the first game the Browns had won since Christmas Eve of 2016.

The possum was later dubbed the name “Rally Possum.” With the Browns’ 23-17 OT win over the Bucs, maybe the skunk will join the possum in the rally fame.

On top of wild animals, the Browns stadium also had a possible break-in occur last Tuesday morning. News 5 Cleveland reported that someone had damaged the field after driving in circles on the turf.

The tire marks could still be seen on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be back in action against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium for Monday Night Football.