WATCH: Shark breaches near competitors at USA Surfing Champs

(WFLA) – Some surfers in California had a close encounter with a shark that was caught on camera.

A Surfline.com video shows the shark breaching the waters off Anderson Street at about noon local time on Wednesday while the Toyota USA Champs were underway at Lower Trestles.

According to Surfline, all of the surfers came to shore and state park officials began monitoring the shark. They eventually determined the animal’s behavior was non-aggressive and issued a low-level shark sighting advisory, telling surfers the could go back into the water at their own risk.

The advisory will stay in effect for 24 hours.

TRENDING STORIES

Venice named 2nd best Florida city to live in

Hundreds gather in Sarasota to mourn 3 teens killed in crash

Friendly black bear killed after people feed it, take selfies

VIDEO: Parents, coaches brawl after call by 13-year-old ump at youth baseball game

Disney World raises prices on most annual passes

Dairy Queen to celebrate first day of summer with free cones