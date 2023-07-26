TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four sea turtles were released back into the ocean off the coast of Cape Cod on Tuesday, according to the New England Aquarium.

A small crowd gathered on West Dennis Beach in Massachusetts to watch the release of the turtles, Cavatelli, Cavatappi, Chitarra and Rotini, who were named after different types of pasta and noodles.

The animals spent more than eight months at the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital, undergoing treatment for hypothermia-related conditions like pneumonia, dehydration and trauma.

To protect the animals and their habitats, scientists at the aquarium are tracking and studying the movement of the three green turtles using satellite tags.

More details about each turtle

Cavatelli: Found with a heart rate of three beats per minute; treated with routine prophylactic and supportive care treatments

Cavatappi: Presented mild lameness in the front left flipper with changes to the humerus bone; treated with antibiotics and pain medication with resolution of the lameness

Chitarra: Found malnourished, weighing roughly eight pounds: treated with routine prophylactic and supportive care treatments.

Rotini: Had bacterial sepsis and a severe bone infection of the shell; treated with multiple systemic and topical treatments. The sepsis eventually resolved and the abnormal bone was debrided as healthy tissue had formed.

During the 2022 cold stunning season, the aquarium treated over 500 sea turtles that were rescued along the shore of Cape Cod. 13 of these turtles remain at the hospital but are expected to be released later this summer.