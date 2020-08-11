WATCH: ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot trailer features some familiar faces

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) – Are you ready to head back to Bayside High?

NBC’s new streaming network Peacock has released a new trailer for its reboot of the 90s show “Saved By the Bell.”

The trailer includes some familiar faces like Mario Lopez who played A.C. Slater and Elizabeth Berkley who played Jessie Spano.

It also makes reference to Berkley’s memorable storyline about taking caffeine pills.

This reboot is all about a clash of the cultures. Students displaced by the closings of low-income schools are sent to privileged schools like Bayside.

The new show is set to premiere later this year.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss