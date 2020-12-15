WATCH: Sarasota police put on holiday light show with help of cruisers, Trans-Siberian Orchestra

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit with another Christmas light show.

“You asked. We listened. It. Is. Time!” the agency said on Twitter. “For the second year in a row, we bring you our holiday patrol lights video!”

The video shows five police cruisers lined up with their lights flashing in sync with Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “A Mad Russian’s Christmas.”

The department shared video of the display Monday night on Twitter and wished citizens a safe and peaceful holiday.

The department has decided to carry on its holiday light show tradition after video of the show went viral last year.

