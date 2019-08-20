WATCH: Rental car garage demolished at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport was temporarily shut down overnight while crews demolished an old building.

The old rental car garage on the red side of the airport came crumbling down at 2 a.m. Tuesday. The implosion was part of the second phase of the airport’s master plan expansion.

The process to remove the old garage at the airport has been a months-long process.

“This milestone marks the culmination of thousands of hours of careful planning by the airport team, TPA’s tenants and contractors,” airport representatives said in a statement.

The airport was closed to all guests, tenants and employees from 1 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. to ensure the implosion was safe.

Tuesday morning’s demolition makes room for new express curbsides at the airport that are designed for passengers without checked bags. Representatives for the airport say it will also allow upcoming facility improvements.

The final phase of the airport’s master plan expansion includes an Airside D with 16 gates. Airport representatives say the project will allow them to serve 34 million passengers annually.