TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wednesday marked an important day for two sea turtles rescued by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Sea turtles named Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar were released back into the wild at Honeymoon Island State Park after being rehabilitated at CMA’s Animal Hospital.

Ranch, a large juvenile green sea turtle was found floating offshore Belleair Beach back in June. CMA said he had deformities to his shell due to previous injuries and had gastrointestinal gas causing buoyancy issues that were later treated with medication.

In order to be released back into the wild, Ranch had to pass a swim test to prove he could stay submerged and forage.

Pictures courtesy of Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Jalapeno Cheddar, the other juvenile green sea turtle released into the wild had a different journey after being rescued.

Found washed ashore in St. Pete in March this year, Jalapeno Cheddar was thin, lethargic, and covered in a large amount of epibiota – especially sea squirts when he arrived at CMA.

The aquarium said the sea turtle had to have his left eye removed to due a severe tumor, but was able to gain six pounds during his time in rehab.