HONOLULU, Hawaii (WFLA) — Viewers were treated to a marvelous sight last week when a rare “Dumbo” octopus was spotted during an EVNautilus livestream of a deep sea exploration in Hawaii.

The octopus, which researchers said looked “ghostly” in front of cameras, resembles Disney’s beloved cartoon elephant, Dumbo, because of the creature’s ear-like fins.

“Spooky season is almost upon us, and it seems like this Dumbo Octopus was getting in the mood by reflecting light from our technology,” EVNautilus said in its YouTube description. “Watch as this fan-favorite deep sea creature hovers delicately in front of our camera, reminding us of the beauty of this special place.”

EVNatilus was exploring the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the North Pacific Ocean when the rare octopus made its special feature.

The animal was filmed 1,682 meters below the surface near Honolulu, Hawaii, and can live at depths of up to 7,000 meters.