WATCH: Protesters protect store from looters

(CNN) – Some heroes are emerging from this weekend’s events, or more accurately, some heroines.

Two women saved a store from looters in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The woman were seen standing defiantly in front of the store. One of them was holding a sign that said “No justice, no peace.”

They were heard shouting that people “work to hard” for looters to rob them.

The woman vowed that no one will ransack the shop while they were around, and they were right.

Shortly after the video was shot, looters tried to get inside, but hte women stood strong and stopped them.

