WATCH: Polk deputy releases rescued bald eagle back into the wild

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An injured female bald eagle that was found at a landfill last month was returned to the wild Friday with the help of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The 3-year-old eagle was found at on April 20 at the Polk County North Central Landfill at DeCastro Road. The sheriff’s office said it had broken its shoulder in several spots.

Lloyd and Kathy Terry rescued the eagle and brought it to the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay.

“The large female eagle was originally thought to be male, and was called Beast, but after realizing the error, they began to call her Beauty,” the sheriff’s office said.

The bird recovered and was taken to the PCSO’s Sheriff’s Operation Center to be set free. Several members of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, and the Raptor Center were there for the release on Friday.

