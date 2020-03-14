WATCH NOW: Governor Hutchinson, Secretary Smith to provide Coronavirus update

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the press conference today Governor Asa Hutchinson announced there have been 3 new presumed positive cases in Arkansas which brings the total to 12 presumed positive cases.

All three of the new cases are in connection to the first presumed positive case in Pine Bluff.

The National Guard has been activated; along with backlogs to call centers filled with help of EMT’s and National Guard.

Arkansas Department of Emergency Management is activated to level 1.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media this afternoon regarding Arkansas’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

The press conference will go live at 1:30 p.m.