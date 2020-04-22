Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

WATCH LIVE: The Draft Top 1-10 Picks

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NEXSTAR MEDIA WIRE — A day away from the first virtual NFL Draft in history, today’s Draft projections break down the Top 10 picks.

Our sports team takes an in-depth look at what can be anticipated for tomorrow’s NFL Draft.

We’ll get to learn more about the guys who are the best at what they do – the players who are projected to be picked in the Top 10.

Co-hosted by Chris Maathuis, on Wednesday’s NFL Draft 2020 livestream show, our team sits down with some of the sport’s top analysts as we countdown the hours to the much-anticipated NFL Draft show.

Don’t miss our today’s breakdown of the odds and projections on players and NFL teams.

  • Wednesday, April 22                     3:00pm EST/12:00 pm PST Preview picks 1-10
  • Thursday, April 23 8:00pm EST/5:00 pm PST Live NFL Draft Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could save reefs from extinction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could save reefs from extinction"

Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized"

Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food"

Sarasota County allowing limited access to beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County allowing limited access to beaches"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed"

Hackers steal stimulus payments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hackers steal stimulus payments"

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money"

a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries

Thumbnail for the video titled "a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries"

NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m."
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss