LONDON, U.K. (WFLA) – Stargazers took to the sky on Tuesday morning as the final partial solar eclipse of 2022 was seen all across the U.K.

The partial eclipse of the sun began around 10:08 a.m. in London, with the maximum eclipse occurring around 10:59 a.m., The Guardian reported.

Observers in northern Scotland, western Siberia, Russia as well as large parts of Europe and central and south Asia were able to see the phenomenon before it ended around 11:51 a.m. in London.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. However, the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up. This leaves only part of the Sun covered, giving it a crescent look.

Dr. Robert Massey, of the Royal Astronomical Society told The Guardian that looking directly at the sun could cause serious damage to the eyes, even when a large fraction of it is blocked out. It is also not wise to look at the sun through binoculars, telescopes or a telephoto lens on an SLR camera.

He also told them the simplest way to watch the eclipse is through a pinhole in a piece of card.

After Tuesday, the next partial solar eclipse won’t be seen until Aug.12, 2026, according to Forbes. However, every city in the U.S. will see a partial solar eclipse on Oct. 15, 2023, when the annual solar eclipse ‘ring of fire’ will occur.