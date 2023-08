HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies rescued a lost kayaker who called for help Saturday before his phone died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The kayaker was lost south of the Alafia River, and called for help when he became lost nearing dusk, deputies said. The kayaker said the tides continued to push him out.

After deputies found the man, he was brought safely back to shore.