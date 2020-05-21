WATCH: Good Samaritan saves elderly woman from burning home

1  of  2
by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Some residents of a Mobile, Alabama apartment complex are homeless after a three-alarm fire broke out there yesterday, but several Good Samaritans made sure everyone got away from the fire safely. And one man is being hailed a hero for pulling a woman from her apartment window, with just seconds to spare.

Flames, choking black smoke, and intense heat engulfed the K wing of Serenity Apartments. While most residents quickly escaped, others did not.

“They were saying there’s somebody left, there’s somebody left in the building. Somebody was screaming help,” Quinn Parrish recalled.

The remaining person was an elderly woman who was unable to lift herself out of a window. With burning debris raining down, there was little time to act.

“I felt the heat on the side of my face, the heat on my arm. You see what I got on,” Parrish said.

As firefighters put on their oxygen, Parrish took matters into his own hands.

“For her to be an elderly lady, she was trying to get up out of there, but she couldn’t get up outta there man,” he recalled. “She said I give up. When she said that I yanked her by the waist and pulled her out of there.”

Parrish said nearly a decade earlier, he was in a similar situation.

“A little girl had died in her apartment. We did all we could to get her up out of there. But the smoke killed us. So anytime I see a fire like this and I’m able to help I jump on it.”

His heroic actions will not be forgotten by witnesses, and especially the woman he saved.

“I feel great cuz that’s somebody’s grandmom. I was happy God used me to get her out of there,” Parrish said.

