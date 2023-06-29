(KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol released multiple videos showing what happened when a man tried to evade law enforcement, stole a trooper’s cruiser and ultimately died in a crash.

This all played out on June 20 in Otero County, east of Pueblo. The suspect reportedly caused multiple crashes along U.S. 50, according to CSP.

CSP dash camera video shows the pursuit, when troopers stopped suspect Anthony Sanchez with what’s known as a PIT maneuver, short for precision immobilization technique.

The video shows Sanchez with his hands up as Otero County Sheriff’s deputies and state troopers get him in custody.

This started as a call of reported gunfire. Officers also removed a gun from Sanchez.

Next, the video shows when they place him in the back of a CSP patrol car. CSP edited this part of the video to show the window that was open between the back of the trooper’s car and the front.

Handcuffed suspect steals patrol car

A couple of minutes go by as troopers and deputies are talking about the arrest when Sanchez steals the patrol car.

Video in the patrol car shows the suspect crouch to bring his cuffed hands under his feet and in front. He then shimmies through that open window to the driver seat.

He starts speeding down U.S. 50, running red lights and leading law enforcement on another chase. Troopers eventually cut radio traffic so he can’t hear them coordinating.

Troopers and deputies set up a trap farther down the road with stop sticks to pop the tires. Moments later, Sanchez crashes into a commercial truck that was stopped on the side of the highway.

Sanchez died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation moving forward.