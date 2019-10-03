WATCH: Florida deputy delivers couple’s baby during traffic stop

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) — A Collier County Sheriff deputy pulled over a car Tuesday for speeding and ended up delivering a couple’s baby.

Deputy Robert Pounds pulled over a car going 63 in a 45 mile-per-hour zone. The driver immediately explained the reason for his urgency, telling the deputy his wife was in labor.

Pounds grabbed his gloves and a blanked from his car and within moments of walking to the passenger side door he heard a baby crying.

The woman delivered a healthy baby girl. A short time later, an ambulance arrived to take the mother and baby to the hospital.

Pounds said delivering a baby during a traffic stop is a first in his 26-year career.

