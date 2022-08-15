TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two deputies in South Florida put their lives on the line when they leaped into a raging “inferno” to rescue a man who fell unconscious on an anchored boat Sunday evening.

A video taken by a bystander captured the intense moments that Marine Deputy Buddy Sprott and Deputy Dan Hill, with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, jumped onto the burning boat to rescue the unconscious man.

Authorities said the incident happened Sunday evening in Mantee Pocket, located in Martin County.

In the video, the deputies can be seen working together to pull the man from the flames seconds before the burning boat exploded behind them.

(Credit: Benjamin Dyall/The Sully Mermaid)

Deputies said the heat from the fire was so intense that part of the MCSO Marine vessel melted.

Benjamin Dyall, who captured the video, told News Channel 8 he watched and wondered if the burning boat would cause more damage once the man was rescued.

“I was concerned about whether the man would survive and whether the burning boat would be a danger to myself and the other boats at anchor.”

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities did not immediately release additional information on his condition.

Neither deputy was injured.

This is a developing story. Additional information is expected to be released.