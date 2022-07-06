OAK HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Bystanders helped Volusia County emergency personnel rescue the driver of a car that deputies said was overturned in water after it veered off the road in Oak Hill Tuesday.

Body cam video from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office showed a group of people flip the SUV back onto its wheels.

The group goes into the water and pushes the vehicle for nearly 20 seconds before they’re able to push the car back on its wheels.

Video shows a deputy then cut the unconscious driver’s seatbelt before firefighters carried her out of the water and onto the side of the road where they began giving medical attention.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the driver was completely submerged in the water inside the upside down car but was still alive. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said the woman is still in critical condition Wednesday and is “fighting for her life.”