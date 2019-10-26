WATCH: Families in viral red light crash video meet after tragedy diverted

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN/WFLA) — A terrifying crash in Phoenix, Arizona was caught on camera and has been making rounds on social media because of the miraculous circumstances. Now the two families are meeting.

Speeding car narrowly missing couple pushing stroller in Phoenix WATCH: A couple pushing a stroller was narrowly missed being struck by a suspected drunk driver speeding through a red light in Phoenix. Full story here >> http://bit.ly/2JhrJcO Posted by WFLA News Channel 8 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

The video shows a driver running a red light with a family of three crossing the street directly in the car’s path. A tragic scene was sure to unfold until another driver plowed into the car from the left, knocking the vehicle off its inevitable track.

KNXV’s Nicole Valdes got the family together with the driver of the car that unintentionally saved their lives.

“They’re our angels,” Ulysses Betancourt said.

Betancourt’s wife Gabrielle and their 11-month-old son Damien are a happy family, smiling without a scratch.

“I definitely thought, ‘wow,’ you know, ‘he’s gonna hit us,'” Betancourt said.

The entire Betancourt family met Shannon and Shirley Vivar with open arms.

“It’s a relief,” Shirley Vivar said. “It’s a relief to know that they get to see another day.”

Especially that day, as it was Ulysses Betancourt’s 28th birthday.

“So glad you guys are OK,” Betancourt said to the Vivar family. “I’m so glad your son is OK. And just thank you for being there in that moment cause you saved my family’s life.”

