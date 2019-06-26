WATCH: Dramatic video captures car crashing into Hillsborough County business

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Five people suffered minor injuries when a car came careening into a Hillsborough County business.

Shortly before noon, five customers and three employees were inside the Watch Doctor at 4025 West Waters Avenue just outside of the Tampa city limits at the time.

Marco Ramirez was one of the employees working at the time. “When I hear a big noise. It was a terrible noise,” said Ramirez. “It was like … when I saw this guy flying backwards … I didn’t know what to do.”

Ramirez describes seeing customers and employees flying. He ran from the back of the business to help.

“And then the girl she was trapped behind the counter, a lot of wood, watches and all kind of stuff. I tried to help everyone,” said Ramirez. “When I saw the lady bleeding in front of the car on the top of the hood and the other guy trapped there.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the case. They have not identified the driver, who was not injured, but say she does not face any charges at this time.

Ramirez spoke with her before first responders arrived. “She told me that she tried to push the brake but you know that’s a brand new car so I don’t know what happened. really,” said Ramirez. “She said she pushed the brake but it went all the way inside. Even inside the store, I can hear the motor going … woooo…”

First responders treated two of the injured at the scene, three of those who were hurt were taken to a local hospital.