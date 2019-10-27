WASHINGTON (AP) — The shadowy leader of the Islamic State group who presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world’s most wanted man, is dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria, President Donald Trump said Sunday.
“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” Trump announced at the White House, saying the U.S. had “brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice.”
Addressing the nation from the White House on Sunday morning, Trump described a daring airborne raid by American special operations forces in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province and said they flew over heavily militarized territory controlled by multiple nations and forces. No U.S. troops were killed or injured in the raid, Trump said.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: Donald Trump announces death of top ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
- Police: Pinellas woman leaves 4 children home alone to buy cigs, 5-year-old suffers extensive burns
- Jane Castor mini-me visits mayor’s office for Halloween parade
- New Florida bills would require water safety education in schools
- Teen breaks into prison to try to win back ex-girlfriend