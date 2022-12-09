DUBLIN (WFLA) — When one is gearing up to brave the snow, a dinosaur costume might not be on the list of must-have winter wear, but that wasn’t the case for one Dublin resident.

In a cellphone video uploaded to Twitter, two people were seen walking through the snow in Dublin, Ireland, but one of them was clad in a T-rex costume.

Ireland’s meteorological service, Met Eireann, reported widespread frost and show showers in Dublin Thursday night.

Temperatures even dropped down to -4 degrees Celsius, which is equal to 24.8 degrees Fahrenheit.