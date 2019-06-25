WATCH: Dad jumped to the rescue as son fell into swimming pool in South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/WPTV) – What was a normal Sunday afternoon by the pool quickly turned into a moment of panic.

According to WPTV, 1-year-old Rocco eyed down a big inflatable ball in his family neighborhood pool and decided to go after it. The infant walked through the open pool gate and ended up falling into the pool while reaching for the ball.

“The second you see it, you get Superman strength and just have to go for it,” said Rocco’s dad Albert Passavanti in an interview with WPTV.

The “Superman” rescue was caught on camera by the community’s Nest camera overlooking the pool area at the Palm Beach Country Estates neighborhood.

In the video, you can see Rocco falling into the pool then Passavanti running towards the pool and jumping headfirst over the pool gate to rescue his son.

Passavanti told WPTV he would never let a 4-foot gate get in the way from saving his son, but will make sure in the future the gate prevents his son from falling into the pool.

“You’ve got these preventative measures, make sure you use them properly,” he said to WPTV.