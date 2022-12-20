CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus County home was knocked down on Tuesday after it was found covered with animal feces and 300 rats ‘roaming freely.’

Earlier this month, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home on Clifford Drive in Beverly Hills to investigate an animal cruelty complaint.

As previously reported by WFLA, deputies said they were “overwhelmed” by the smell of anomia immediately after stepping inside the home. According to the sheriff’s office, the “build-up” of feces, trash, and rotten food resulted in an infestation of flies and cockroaches.

When deputies moved throughout the house, they were encountered with several reptiles, rodents in cages, as well as cats and rats running between rooms.

Police stated that one room was home to 50 rats in cages, with over 300 more running around freely. In a second bedroom, a ferret was found in a feces-filled cage, and a dog was found in a cage that was too small.

According to deputies, a child was found in a third bedroom filled with trash and a mattress covered in roaches. The floor of the room was reportedly covered in blood from where cats killed a rat as well.

WFLA reported that Shannon Marie Morgan, 38, was charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty and child neglect. She was held on a $26,000 bond.

Shannon Marie Morgan, 38 (Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

The CCSO along with Code Enforcement said the home that was previously tented had to come down due to “such horrible conditions.”

“The house was in such horrible conditions that it could not be salvaged, and had to be demolished,” the CCSO posted on their Facebook.

According to officials, the other animals inside the home were safely removed.