WATCH: Brawl breaks out in Ohio courtroom during sentencing for killer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who confessed to murdering his ex-girlfriend was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, but a fight broke out inside the courtroom.

The family of Elizabeth Pledger was about to give their victim impact statements when two family members tried to jump her killer, Dale Williams.

One of the family members was hit with a Taser. Both were arrested.

Williams pleaded guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Pledger of Boardman.

Williams killed his victim by gunning her down on Market Street in Youngstown.

Investigators say he confessed that he waited over 45 minutes for her to drive by him on her way to work so he could run her off the road and shoot her.

His sentencing will be rescheduled because of the disturbance in the court.

TRENDING STORIES:

St. Pete woman accused of picking nose, sticking fingers in ice cream; urinating on ice cream maker

NEW VIDEO: Shark dragging case shows animal was also shot

Woman dies after metal drinking straw enters eye, pierces brain

Authorities: Missing man was eaten by his own dogs

Hamburger, hot dog buns sold at Publix, Walmart, Aldi recalled due to potential choking hazard

Rays minor league pitcher ‘flipped’ bus into home with girlfriend

Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral