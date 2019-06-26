WATCH: Boaters scramble to escape tornado that ripped marina to shreds

(CNN) – A video shows the scary moments boaters rushed for safety during a storm in Kentucky.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when winds picked up Sunday as a group of boaters was coming off a lake onto the Moors Resort and Marina.

The boaters managed to get off in time, just as part of the marina was torn apart by the storm.

The National Weather Service determined an EF1 tornado hit the pier with winds of 100 miles per hour.

Amazingly, no one was injured, but more than 40 boats were damaged.

Despite the damage to the harbor, the marina is still open.